MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets gain on oil, corporate earnings; Saudi falls

July 27 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Thursday, supported by corporate earnings and rising oil prices, although the Saudi index bucked the trend to trade lower.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI added 0.1%, with top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU gaining 1.2% after reporting a 78% surge in second-quarter profit.

The bank reported a net profit of 6.2 billion dirhams ($1.69 billion) on higher margins, an improved deposit and loan mix, and substantial recoveries.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI was up 0.1%.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - climbed 1%, recouping losses from the previous session, as tight supply and expectations of stronger Chinese demand overrode concerns about an economic slowdown.

Separately, the central bank of the United Arab Emirates raised the base rate on its overnight deposit facility by 25 basis points to 5.40%, effective Thursday.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI climbed 0.4%, led by a 3% rise in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

However, Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI eased 0.2%, weighed down by a 1.9% fall in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE and a 0.8% decrease in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE.

On the flip side, Saudi Investment Bank 1030.SE advanced more than 3% to a six-month high following a steep rise in quarterly profit. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

