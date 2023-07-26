MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets gain on corporate earnings

By Ateeq Shariff

July 26 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Wednesday largely on the back of corporate earnings, although the gains were limited ahead of the Federal Reserve meet.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI finished 0.2% higher in a choppy trade, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gaining 1.5%.

The Saudi stock market stabilized to a certain extent but remained on a positive trend overall, said Ahmed Negm, head of market research MENA at XS.com.

"While the main index could be impacted by the volatility in oil prices as well as the outcome of the Federal Reserve's meeting, strong local fundamentals could help keep the market on a positive course."

Oil prices slipped with investors cautious ahead of an expected Fed rate hike later in the day and a possible increase in U.S. crude supplies.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI advanced 0.6%, led by a 14.9% jump in Gulf Navigation GNAV.DU.

Mashreq Bank MASB.DU, which was flat, post trading hours reported quarterly net profit of 1.91 billion dirhams ($520.03 million), up from 796.4 million dirhams a year ago

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI gained 0.4%.

National Marine Dredging NMDC.AD closed 1.8% higher, after posting a sharp rise in second-quarter earnings.

The Qatari index .QSI climbed 2.2%, as most of its constituents were in the positive territory including Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA, which was up 2.4%.

The sharia-compliant lender reported first-half net profit of 615.1 million riyals compared with 571.1 million riyals a year ago.

Elsewhere, Vodafone Qatar VFQS.QA increased 1.1% following a rise in first-half earnings.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 dropped 0.5%.

Trading on the Egyptian stock market remained dim with limited performance and narrow volumes. The main index could be exposed to the downside if trading conditions do not improve, said Negm.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.2% to 11,906

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI up 0.4% to 9,766

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.6% to 4,039

QATAR

.QSI gained 2.2% to 10,765

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 0.5% to 17,396

BAHRAIN

.BAX eased 0.2% to 1,985

OMAN

.MSX30 down 0.3% to 4,767

KUWAIT

.BKP was flat at 8,105

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

