MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets gain but cautious ahead of Fed chair speech

By Ateeq Shariff

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market ended higher on Sunday in response to Friday's rise in oil prices, although the gains were limited

as investors awaited further interest rate insight from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.4%, led by a 1.7% rise in petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp 2010.SE and a 1.8% increase in Riyad Bank 1010.SE.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - rose about 1% on Friday following a slump in U.S. crude production, which could exacerbate an anticipated supply tightness through the rest of this year.

In Qatar, the index .QSI edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 1.3% gain in Commercial Bank COMB.QA.

Investors will scrutinise a speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday for clues about the interest rate outlook.

Oil and gas exporting countries in the Gulf tend to follow the Fed's rate move, as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar. Only the Kuwaiti dinar is pegged to a basket of currencies, which includes the dollar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 added 0.4%, with tobacco monopoly Easter Company EAST.CA advancing 2.9%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.4% to 11,501

QATAR

.QSI added 0.1% to 10,577

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.4% to 18,033

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.5% to 1,962

OMAN

.MSX30 lost 0.3% to 4,773

KUWAIT

.BKP eased 0.2% to 7,809

