MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets gain as US inflation moderates

Dec 25 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf rose on Monday with cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data supporting the view that the Federal Reserve could cut borrowing costs in the new year.

Last week's Commerce Department report showed U.S. prices fell in November for the first time in more than 3-1/2 years, pushing the annual increase in inflation further below 3%.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the decisions of the Federal Reserve, as most regional currencies are pegged to the dollar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI advanced 1.1%, buoyed by a 2.6% rise in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 1.8% gain for auto rental firm Lumi 4262.SE.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI eased 0.1%, hit by a 0.9% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

The Dubai stock market was constrained within the trading levels of recent days, noted Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

"The market could be exposed to some price correction risks after a small rebound," he said.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI closed 0.5% higher, rising for a seventh session, with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA gaining 1% and sharia-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA up 2%.

"The market could turn to price corrections if traders move to secure their gains," Takieddine said. "Uncertainty regarding developments in energy markets could also remain a source of risk."

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 rose 1.6%, led by a 3.6% increase in top lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 1.1% to 11,813

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.1% to 9,484

DUBAI

.DFMGI eased 0.1% to 4,018

QATAR

.QSI gained 0.5% to 10,452

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 1.6% to 24,227

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 0.3% to 1,928

OMAN

.MSX30 lost 0.1% to 4,561

KUWAIT

.BKP dropped 0.6% to 7,435

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

