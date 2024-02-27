MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets gain as US inflation data eyed

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday as investors await key U.S. economic data due later in the week.

Inflation data from several major economies and manufacturing figures out of China are in focus this week. Most closely monitored will be Thursday's release of the U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index, which the Federal Reserve uses to track its 2% inflation target.

Markets have already pushed out the potential timing of first easing of rates from May to June, with the current probability priced at around 70%. Futures imply a little more than three quarter-point cuts this year, down from five at the beginning of the month. FEDWATCH

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar and any monetary policy change in the United States is usually followed by Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.6%, led by a 0.5% rise in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 2% increase in Saudi Arabian Mining Co 1211.SE.

Elsewhere, Avalon Pharma 4016.SE surged 30% in market debut.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI added 0.3%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI advanced 1.2%, with top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU jumping 4%.

Separately, the Dubai government is selling a 24.99% stake in Parkin, which oversees public parking operations in the emirate, through an initial public offering in the emirate's first privatisation deal this year, Parkin said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI finished 0.5% higher, as most of its constituents were in positive territory including Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA, which was up 1.1%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 rose 0.9%.

Egypt's international bonds soared and its currency forwards strengthened on Monday, extending a sharp rally after it signed a $24 billion investment deal with the United Arab Emirates centred on a real estate development on the Mediterranean coast.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI rose 0.6% to 12,602 ABU DHABI .FTFADGI up 0.3% to 9,288 DUBAI .DFMGI gained 1.2% to 4,273 QATAR .QSI added 0.5% to 10,497 EGYPT .EGX30 rose 0.9% to 29,205 BAHRAIN .BAX eased 0.5% to 2,043 OMAN .MSX30 lost 0.4% to 4,578 KUWAIT .BKP added 0.4% to 8,158 (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

