MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets gain as US inflation cools, Saudi index eases

Credit: REUTERS/ABDEL HADI RAMAHI

July 13, 2023 — 05:00 am EDT

Written by Ateeq Shariff for Reuters ->

July 13 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Thursday after U.S. inflation and economic data boosted hopes that the Federal Reserve may have fewer interest rate hikes in store, although the Saudi index bucked the trend.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have their currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar and follow the Fed's policy moves closely, exposing the region to a direct impact from monetary tightening in the world's largest economy.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI advanced 0.7%, at its highest in eight years, led by a 1.1% rise in utility firm Dubai Electricity and Water Authority DEWAA.DU.

Among other gainers, Commercial Bank of Dubai CBD.DU advanced 3.9%, after reporting a sharp rise in second-quarter earnings.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI added 0.1%.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI increased 0.7%, with most of the constituents on the index trading in positive territory including petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

Oil prices - which fuel the economy in Gulf - climbed after U.S. inflation cooled and Chinese trade figures showed monthly oil imports were the second-highest on record in June.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI, however, bucked the trend to trade 0.1% lower.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

