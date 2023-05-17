MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets gain as investors shrug off US debt-ceiling talks

By Ateeq Shariff

May 17 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Wednesday as investors shrugged off concerns around the U.S. government's debt-ceiling negotiations.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday prepared for the critical debt-ceiling talks, with a little more than two weeks to go before the government could run short of money to pay its bills.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.6%, driven by a 3.6% jump in the country's biggest lender Saudi National Bank 1180.SE and a 3% increase in Riyad Bank 1010.SE.

The Saudi stock market remains in a positive direction overall, but is starting to see some challenges to maintaining clear gains, said Gabi Dahduh, Senior Relationship Manager at CAPEX.com.

"The main index could be weighed by the deteriorating conditions in oil markets over the short to medium term."

Prices of oil - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - were steady after a surprise rise in U.S. crude inventories stoked demand concerns as economic worries competed with a tighter supply outlook for later in the year.

However, oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE finished 0.9% lower as the firm went ex-dividend.

The Qatari index .QSI outperformed the region to close 2% higher, as most of the stocks on the index were in positive territory including Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA, which jumped 4.5%, following media reports that the Gulf state is planning to boost the stock market to attract foreigners.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI snapped a four-session losing streak to finish 1.6% higher, with Emirates Central Cooling Systems EMPOWER.DU advancing 3%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .DFMGI rose 0.5%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 declined 1.1%, with Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Co SKPC.CA retreating 6.7%.

According to Dahduh, the Egyptian bourse stabilized to a certain extent but continued to record losses as international investors' remained sellers due to global concerns and a declining risk appetite.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.6% to 11,278

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI up 0.5% to 9,526

DUBAI

.DFMGI gained 1.6% to 3,566

QATAR

.QSI advanced 2% to 10,682

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 1.1% to 16,844

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.1% to 1,940

OMAN

.MSX30 down 0.3% to 4,695

KUWAIT

.BKP slipped 1.1% to 7,418

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

