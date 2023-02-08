MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets gain as interest rate fears ease

By Mohd Edrees

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets closed higher on Wednesday, tracking oil and global equities after comments from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve boosted risk appetite, though the Qatar index fell amid energy price volatility.

The Fed's Jerome Powell told a Q&A session at the Economic Club of Washington that he expects 2023 to be a year of "significant declines in inflation", raising investor hopes for a slowing in the pace of increases to interest rates.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, have their currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar and follow the Fed's policy moves closely, exposing the region to direct impact from monetary tightening in the world's largest economy.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.4%, snapping a seven-day losing streak, with oil behemoth Saudi Aramco 2222.SE climbing 1.3% while petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE rose by 1.9%.

Oil prices - a key contributor to Gulf economies - jumped more than 1% on supply concerns after an earthquake shut a major export terminal in Turkey and on prospects of demand growth in China.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 rose 86 cents, or 1.03%, to $84.55 a barrel by 1053 GMT.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI settled 0.4% higher, gaining for a sixth straight session, as momentum in heavyweight stocks in the real estate sector helped to keep it in positive territory.

Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and business park operator Tecom Group TECOM.DU climbed by 2% and 5.3% respectively.

A 3% jump in real estate developer Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD bolstered Abu Dhabi's benchmark index .FTFADGI, which was up 0.1% at the close.

Aldar is due to announce full-year earnings on Feb. 9.

Qatari index .QSI dipped 0.7%, as losses in banking and materials sector sapped early gains.

Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA declined 2.3% and fuel retailer Qatar Fuel QFLS.QA dropped by 1.9%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 rose 0.3% despite most constituents finishing in the red, with the index lifted by a 1.9% gain for Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA.

Separately, ratings agency Moody's lowered Egypt's sovereign rating by a notch to B3 from B2 on Tuesday, citing the country's reduced external buffers and shock absorption capacity.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.4% to 10,508

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI added 0.1% to 9,924

DUBAI

.DFMGI up 0.4% at 3,417

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.7% to 10,502

EGYPT

.EGX30 0.3% to 16,948

BAHRAIN

.BAX edged 0.1% to 1,936

OMAN

.MSX30 gained 0.2% at 4,766

KUWAIT

.BKP flat at 8,235

