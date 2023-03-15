MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets gain as fears about rapid Fed hikes, bank crisis ease

March 15 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf rebounded in early trade on Wednesday as concerns of a banking crisis eased, while U.S. inflation data came in line with expectations, improving the odds of a smaller rate hike by the Federal Reserve next week.

The Federal Reserve is seen raising its benchmark rate a quarter of a percentage point next week and again in May.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, and Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates usually mirror any monetary policy change in the United States.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.3%, supported by a 1.7% rise in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE, while National Shipping Company Of Saudi Arabia 4030.SE jumped more than 5%, a day after reporting a sharp rise in annual profits.

But the index's gains were limited by a 1.5% fall in oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE as the stock went ex-dividend.

Dubai's main share index .DFMFI advanced 1.1%, and is on course to end a six-day losing streak, buoyed by a 3.5% leap in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI added 0.3%.

Oil prices — a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets — rebounded more than 1%, after the previous day's fall, as OPEC's upwards revision for Chinese consumption offset bearish global investor sentiment triggered by U.S. bank failures. O/R

The Qatari benchmark .QSI, however, traded 0.2% lower, dragged down by a 5.8% slide in utility firm Qatar Electricity and Water Co QEWC.QA as the stock went ex-dividend.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

