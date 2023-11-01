MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets gain ahead of Federal Reserve rate decision

By Ateeq Shariff

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf rose on Wednesday as markets waited for a policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve, although the conflict in the Middle East remains in focus.

Economists widely expect the Fed to leave benchmark borrowing rates unchanged in the range of 5.25% to 5.5% when it announces its decision at 1800 GMT.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including the UAE, peg their currencies to the U.S. dollar and follow the Fed's policy moves closely.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 1.2%, with Etihad Atheeb Telecommunications Co 7040.SE jumping 4.3%, extending gains from the previous session when it reported a sharp rise in quarterly profit.

Arabian Pipes Co 2200.SE surged 10%, the top gainer on the index after also reporting a jump in third-quarter earnings.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI closed 0.4% higher, led by a 1.8% rise in top lender Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI was up 0.9%.

The United Arab Emirates' gross domestic product grew 3.7% in the first half of the year, the economy minister said on Wednesday, as non-oil sector growth vastly outperformed overall growth.

Non-oil growth surged 5.9% in the first six months of the year, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said at a business conference in Dubai.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI closed 0.6% higher, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA up 1.1%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - rose more than 1% ahead of the Fed's decision, with the market also keeping a close eye on the Israel-Hamas conflict, as geopolitical risks offset record oil production in the U.S.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell 0.5% with most of its stocks in negative territory, including tobacco monopoly Eastern Co EAST.CA, which retreated 4%.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI rose 1.2% to 10,815 ABU DHABI .FTFADGI rose 0.9% to 9,429 DUBAI .DFMGI gained 0.4% to 3,893 QATAR .QSI added 0.6% to 9,579 EGYPT .EGX30 lost 0.5% to 22,433 BAHRAIN .BAX dropped 0.4% to 1,922 OMAN .MSX30 declined 1% to 4,502 KUWAIT .BKP decreased 0.8% to 7,084 (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

