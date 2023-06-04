MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets gain after US debt deal, job data

By Ateeq Shariff

June 4 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday after the U.S. Congress passed a debt ceiling deal that averted a government default in the world's biggest economy, while jobs data fuelled hopes for a possible pause in Fed rate hikes.

President Joe Biden on Saturday signed a bill that suspends the U.S. government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, averting what would have been a first-ever default with just two days to spare.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - rose more than 2% on Friday after the U.S. debt deal and jobs data.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI advanced 1.9%, outperforming the region, buoyed by a 2.5% rise in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 3.8% increase in Riyad Bank 1010.SE.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi, have their currencies pegged to the dollar and generally follow the Fed's policy moves, exposing the region to a direct impact from monetary tightening there.

In Qatar, the index .QSI finished 1.8% higher, with almost all the stocks closing in positive territory including Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA, which gained 2.1%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 eased 0.4%, hit by a 0.7% fall in top lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA.

Saudi Arabia's Milling Company 3 (MC3) is planning an initial public offering (IPO) next year and has invited banks to pitch for roles in the deal, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

