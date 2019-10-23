Commodities

MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall, weak earnings hit Saudi

Shamsuddin Mohd Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SATISH KUMAR

Most major Gulf indexes opened lower on Wednesday, with Saudi hurt by a slew of weak earnings, while Qatar extended losses for a fifth straight session.

In Saudi Arabia, the benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.3% with National Commercial Bank 1180.SE dropping 0.8% and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE losing 0.3%.

Sahara International Petrochemical (Sipchem) also 2310.SE slid 3.2% after it reported a more than 38% plunge in third-quarter net profit. The petrochemical maker said it was due to a decrease in selling prices for most of the products.

Saudi Arabia Mining Co 1211.SE declined 1.2% after it posted a third-quarter net loss of 92 million riyals, compared with a profit of 415 million riyals a year earlier.

The miner attributed the fall to decrease in sales volume of ammonia, aluminium and alumina.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI fell 0.4%, with Emaar Properties EMAR.DU shedding 0.7% and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications DU.DU easing 1.2%.

Qatar's index .QSI also opened 0.3% lower as Qatar Navigation QNNC.QA lost 4.3%, its biggest intraday fall since March, while Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA was down 0.6%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI traded flat with First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD easing 0.1% while Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD was up 0.9%.

