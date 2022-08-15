MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall; Saudi index gains

By Ateeq Shariff

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday as investors secured gains amid falling oil prices, but the Saudi index bucked the trend to close higher.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, fell by more than $4 a barrel on demand fears as disappointing Chinese economic data renewed global recession concerns. O/R

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI dropped 0.5%, retreating further from the record high reached on Thursday, with conglomerate International Holding Co IHC.AD losing 0.6%.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI fell 0.7%, ending three sessions of gains, hit by a 2.1% fall in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA.

Among other losers, Baladna BLDN.QA dropped more than 3%, as the dairy firm's first-half profit nearly halved.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI closed 0.2% higher in volatile trading, lifted by a 2.9% gain in Yanbu Cement Co 3060.SE

Saudi Arabia's consumer price index rose 2.7% in July from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, increasing from 2.3% in June.

The food and beverages segment rose 3.9%, mainly due to higher food and meat prices in particular, which rose as much as 5.1%, the General Authority for Statistics said in a statement.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 1.1% rise in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU clawing back some of the previous session's losses.

On Thursday, Emaar said it had reached a deal with Dubai Holding to buy its stake in their Dubai Creek Harbour joint venture for a total consideration of 7.50 billion dirhams ($2.04 billion).

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 declined 0.7%, weighed down by a 1.3% fall in E-Finance for Digital and Financial Investment EFIH.CA.

The Egyptian stock market continued to see some price corrections after the large rally at the beginning of the month, said Wael Makarem, senior market strategist at Exness.

"The market could trade sideways until the Egyptian central bank's next meeting this week."

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.2% to 12,544

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.5% to 10,200

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.1% to 3,397

QATAR

.QSI down 0.7% to 13,700

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 0.7% to 9,915

BAHRAIN

.BAX dropped 0.5% to 1,902

OMAN

.MSX30 rose 0.4% to 4,644

KUWAIT

.BKP eased 0.1% to 8,514

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.