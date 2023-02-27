MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall on worries of more U.S. rate hikes

By Md Manzer Hussain

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Most Gulf bourses ended lower on Monday that the U.S. Federal Reserve might keep interest rates higher for longer due to a resilient economy.

Data on Friday showed the U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index shot up 0.6% last month after gaining 0.2% in December, bringing back fears of a hawkish central bank.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar, while Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar usually mirror U.S. monetary policy changes.

The benchmark index .TASI in Saudi Arabia ended 0.6% lower at 9,995, its lowest close since April 2021.

The world's largest Islamic bank by assets, Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, declined 1.6%, while oil giant Aramco 2222.SE slid 1.3%.

Fertilizer maker SABIC Agri-Nutrients 2020.SE, however, gained 2.7% after reporting a 92% jump in annual net profit.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI fell 0.3%, extending its losses to a second session. The index was pulled down by a 1.3% drop in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD and a 3.3% slide in Americana Restaurants International AMR.AD.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI fell marginally, cushioned by gains in real estate, utilities and financial sectors, with Emaar Properties EMAR.DU rising 1.3% and Dubai's largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU adding 0.4%.

Among the losers, United Arab Emirates-based commercial lender Commercial Bank of Dubai CBD.DU and Deyaar Development DEYR.DU dropped 1.9% and 1.2%, respectively.

Real estate developer Deyaar's board said it would seek shareholders' nod on any dividend for the fiscal year 2022.

The Qatari Stock index .QSI ended slightly lower, with the losses in financial and communications sectors partly offset by the gains in industrial, materials and energy sectors.

The gulf region's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA rose 1.8% and Qatar Navigation QNNC.QA gained 2.8%.

Gulf's largest insurer Qatar Insurance QINS.QA plunged 8.3% after it surged nearly 10% for two consecutive sessions.

The insurer said on Sunday its listed unit in Oman, Oman Qatar Insurance OQIC.OM, acquired another listed rival Vision Insurance VISN.OM.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell 0.6%, ending two sessions gaining streak.

The index was weighed down by losses in most sectors, with Commercial International Bank COMI.CA dropping 2% and Egypt Kuwait Holding EKHO.CA losing 0.9%.

Egypt-based automotive company GB Auto AUTO.CA, however, rose 3.6% after it reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI fell 0.6% to 9,995 QATAR .QSI dropped 0.03% to 10,538 EGYPT .EGX30 fell 0.6% to 17,098 BAHRAIN .BAX added 0.1% to 1,939 OMAN .MSX30 rose 0.1% to 4,665 ABU DHABI .FTFADGI fell 0.3% to 9,833 DUBAI .DFMGI lost 0.03% at 3,418 (Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar) ((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com))

