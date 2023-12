MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall on weak oil; Saudi gains

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Sunday, in response to Friday's fall in oil prices, although the Saudi index bucked the trend to close higher.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - slumped more than 2% on Friday on investor scepticism over the depth of OPEC+ supply cuts and concern about sluggish global manufacturing activity.

OPEC+ producers agreed on Thursday to remove around 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil from theglobal marketin the first quarter of next year, with the total including a rollover of Saudi Arabia and Russia's 1.3 million bpd of current voluntary cuts.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI eased 0.1%, with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA losing 0.6%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.4%, with oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE rising 0.5% and Arabian Pipes Co 2200.SE advancing 5.4%.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday the risks of hiking interest rates too much and slowing the economy more than necessary have become "more balanced" with the risks of not hiking enough to control inflation.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by Fed decisions as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 lost 0.7%, with Commercial International Bank COMI.CA declining 2%.

Egypt's deficit in net foreign assets widened by 10.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($340.36 million) in October to a negative 839.2 billion pounds caused mainly by an increase in central bank liabilities, according to central bank data.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.4% to 11,219

QATAR

.QSI eased 0.1% to 10,036

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.7% to 24,572

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 0.1% to 1,941

OMAN

.MSX30 was flat at 4,658

KUWAIT

.BKP lost 0.4% to 7,264

($1 = 30.8500 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by Bernadette Baum and Sharon Singleton)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

