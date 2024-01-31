MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall on geopolitical tensions, caution before Fed

By Ateeq Shariff

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf closed lower on Wednesday, on escalating geopolitical friction in the region, and as investors remained cautious ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve's decision.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group said on Wednesday it would keep up attacks on U.S. and British warships in the Red Sea in what it called acts of self defence, stoking fears of long-term disruptions to world trade.

The Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, have been attacking ships in and around the Red Sea, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI retreated 1.6%, dragged down by a 4.7% fall in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 3.6% decline in the country's biggest lender Saudi National Bank 1180.SE.

Among other losers, oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE was down 2.2%.

The kingdom is considering reviving plans for a follow-on share offering in Aramco to raise at least 40 billion riyals ($10.67 billion) as early as February, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Saudi Arabia's government on Tuesday ordered Aramco to halt its oil expansion plan and to target a maximum sustained production capacity of 12 million barrels per day (bpd), 1 million bpd below a target announced in 2020.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI eased 0.1%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gave up early gains to finish flat.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI lost 0.2%, hit by a 1.2% retreat in the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - fell, pressured by lacklustre economic activity in leading crude importer China, but a first monthly gain since September remained in sight as flaring tensions in the Middle East heightened supply concerns.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 slid 6.8%, retreating from record highs, as all its constituents were in negative territory, including Talaat Mostafa Holding TMGH.CA, which was down 15.3%.

The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday it was continuing to engage with Egypt on the policy and financing package that could support moving forward with programme reviews under its $3 billion loan with the country.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI lost 1.6% to 11,797

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.1% to 9,508

DUBAI

.DFMGI was flat at 4,169

QATAR

.QSI dropped 0.2% to 10,089

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 6.8% to 28,282

BAHRAIN

.BAX eased 0.1% to 2,067

OMAN

.MSX30 eased 0.6% to 4,562

KUWAIT

.BKP slipped 0.9% to 7,959

($1 = 3.7500 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

