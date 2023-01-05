MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall on economic downturn concerns; Qatar up

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets fell on Thursday, weighed down by concerns over an economic downturn and volatile oil prices, and hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve minutes.

Oil prices fell sharply overnight on worries that the near-term outlook looks precarious in China and that a global slowdown will hurt fuel demand. Brent crude futures LCOc1 were last up $1 at $78.84 per barrel. O/R

Minutes of the Fed's December meeting released overnight showed while officials agreed that the central bank should slow the pace of interest rate increases, they remained focused on curbing inflation.

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia may further cut the prices for its flagship Arab Light crude grade to Asia in February, after they were set at a 10-month low this month, as concerns of oversupply continued to cloud the market.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI fell 0.5%, dragged down by a 0.5% decline in state oil giant and index heavyweight Saudi Aramco 2222.SE.

Aramco may cut the official selling price for the medium sour grade by about $1.50 a barrel in February, dragging the February Arab Light price to a level last seen in November 2021.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI edged down 0.1%, led by a 0.4% slide in conglomerate International Holding Company IHC.AD and a 0.1% fall in Alpha Dhabi ALPHADHABI.AD.

Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co and Alpha Dhabi ALPHADHABI.AD plan to deploy up to 9 billion dirhams ($2.45 billion) in credit markets through a new joint venture, the companies said.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI declined 0.1%, pressured by losses in financial and real estate stocks. Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU, Dubai's largest lender, lost 0.8%, while blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU was down 0.9%.

The benchmark stock index .QSI in Qatar climbed 1.8%, with almost all constituent stocks trading in positive territory. Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA surged 4.6% and Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the Gulf's largest lender, climbed 3.6%.

