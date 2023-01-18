MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall on China economic concern

By Md Manzer Hussain

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf markets closed lower on Wednesday, as weak economic growth in China renewed concerns about an economic downturn and low energy demand.

China's economic growth slowed sharply to 3% in 2022, its second-worst performance since 1976. Moreover, China's oil refinery output in 2022 had fallen 3.4% from a year earlier for its first annual decline since 2001, though daily December oil throughput rose to the second-highest level of 2022.

However, the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in China is set to boost global oil demand this year to a new record high, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday, while price cap sanctions on Russia could dent supply.

The benchmark index .TASI in Saudi Arabia fell 0.2%, with luxury real estate developer Retal Urban Development 4322.SE dropping 1%, while Arab National Bank 1080.SE continued its slide for the fourth session to close 1.8% lower. Saudi's oil giant Aramco 2222.SE remained flat at 0.2%.

On Wednesday, Aramco's trading arm acquired U.S.-based firm Motiva and launched Aramco Trading Americas. The new entity will be sole supplier and 'offtaker' of Motiva Enterprises, which owns the largest oil refinery in North America.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI fell 0.4% with the country's biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD down 1.9% and conglomerate Alpha Dhabi Holding ALPHADHABI.AD declining 1.8%.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI dropped 0.2%, on track to end a four-session winning streak. The index was dragged down by several financial and real estate stocks, with a fall of 0.8% in lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and a 1% decline in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

Qatar Stock index .QSI eased 0.2%, extending losses for the seventh straight session, with several stocks in the index moved into negative territory, led by a 3.5% slide in Qatar Commercial Bank COMB.QA and a 2.9% decline in Islamic bank Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 added 0.9%, continuing its rally since Wednesday.

However, "the Egyptian stock market's direction remained uncertain after a surge of investments that followed the local currency's devaluation", said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI fell 0.2% to 10,6640 QATAR .QSI dropped 0.2% to 10,586 EGYPT .EGX30 flat 0.03% to 15,987 BAHRAIN .BAX added 0.9% at 1,911 OMAN .MSX30 rose 0.4% to 4,837 KUWAIT .BKP lost 0.1% to 8,001 ABU DHABI .FTFADGI fell 0.3% to 10,241 DUBAI .DFMGI lost 0.2% to 3,349 (Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.