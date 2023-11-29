MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall on caution ahead of OPEC+ meeting; Saudi gains

By Md Manzer Hussain

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets dropped in early trade on Wednesday amid volatile oil prices, as investors remained cautious ahead of a crucial OPEC+ meeting to decide output policy in the coming months.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - fell slightly with Brent LCOc1 trading at $81.59 a barrel by 0740 GMT, after it gained about 2% on Tuesday.

OPEC+ is due to hold an online ministerial meeting on Thursday to discuss 2024 production targets, after delaying the meeting from Nov. 26.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI was down 0.5%, weighed down by a 1.4% drop in MultiplyMULTIPLY.AD and 1.2% decline in National Marine Dredging NMDC.AD.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI fell 0.1% in early trade, with most sectors in the red.

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp EMPOWER.DU declined 1.8% and Aramex ARMX.DU dropped 3.8%.

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI was down 0.1% with most sectors in the red, dragged down by 0.6% drop in Qatar Commercial Bank COMB.QA and 0.7% decline in Dukhan Bank DUBK.QA.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI edged up 0.1%, helped by gains in most sectors with Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication 7040.SE surging 2.9% and Arabian Pipes 2200.SE climbing 2.2%.

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

