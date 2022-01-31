MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall in early trade; Saudi rises

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Most major indexes in the Gulf fell in early trade on Monday, with the Dubai index declining the most after United Arab Emirates intercepted another attack by the Houthis, the third attack since the beginning of this year.

The UAE defence ministry said the latest missile attack was intercepted and its debris fell on an uninhabited area. It did not say whether it was aimed at Abu Dhabi or Dubai.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI fell as much as 1.2%, with most of the stocks in negative territory, with the country's top lender Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU dropping 4% and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU losing 0.4%.

The Abu Dhabi index .FTFADGI eased 0.2%, snapping its four consecutive session of winning streak, led by a 0.2% decrease in heavyweight First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

In Qatar, the benchmark index .QSI was down 0.1% as it extended the loss from the previous session, pressured by financial stocks, with Commercial Bank COMB.QA declining 2.9% and Qatar Islamic Bank decreasing 0.9%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI, however, bucked the trend, with stocks edging up 0.1%, as Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gained 0.5%, and Alinma Bank 1150.SE advanced 0.9%.

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

