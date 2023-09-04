News & Insights

MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall in early trade; Saudi, Qatar rise

Credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED

September 04, 2023 — 04:03 am EDT

Written by Md Manzer Hussain for Reuters ->

By Md Manzer Hussain

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Most Stock markets in the Gulf dropped in early trade on Monday amid volatile oil prices, while Qatar and Saudi bucked the trend.

Crude prices — a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets — were volatile with Brent LCOc1 traded down 3 cents at $88.52 a barrel by 0648 GMT and inching up to $88.57 a barrel by 0730 GMT.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI dropped 0.2% in early trade, weighed down by losses in industry and utilities sectors, with National Central Cooling TABR.DU slipping 2.2% and the tolls operator Salik SALIK.DU dropping 0.6%.

The emirate's largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU lost 0.6%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI was down 0.3%, dragged down by a 1.2% loss in ADNOC Drilling ADNOCDRILL.AD and 1.2% decline in ADNOC Gas ADNOCGAS.AD.

First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, largest lender in the United Arab Emirates, slipped 0.4%.

In Qatar, the benchmark .QSI added 0.4%, with Industries Qatar IQCD.QA gaining 1.6% and Commercial Bank COMB.QA trading 1.9% higher.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI was up 0.1%, aided by gains in finance, health and materials sectors with Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE rising 1.4% and Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE gaining 1%.

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain Editing by Peter Graff)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

