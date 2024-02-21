News & Insights

MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall in early trade, Saudi gains

Credit: REUTERS/Jumana El-Heloueh

February 21, 2024 — 03:07 am EST

By Md Manzer Hussain

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Wednesday as hopes waned for early interest rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Markets will get a chance to assess minutes of the Feds' last meeting later in the day for further clues on when the U.S. central bank will start its easing cycle.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, and any monetary policy change in the United States is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI retreated 0.8%, weighed down by losses in most sectors. Emaar Properties EMAR.DU declined 1.3% and Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, Emirate's largest lender, slipped 0.8%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI fell 0.3%, with First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, UAE's largest lender, down 2.7% and conglomerate Alpha Dhabi Holding ALPHADHABI.AD shedding 0.4%.

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI dipped slightly as losses in energy, finance, and real estate sectors countered gains in industry and communications.

Qatar Fuel Co QFLS.QA slid 1.1%, while Gulf International ServicesGISS.QA added 1.5%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI was up 0.2%, supported by gains in finance, healthcare and consumer staples sectors. Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services 4013.SE rose 1.8% and Saudi National Bank 1180.SE gained 1.5%.

SNB, the kingdom's largest lender, launched an $850 million five-year Islamic bond on Tuesday.

