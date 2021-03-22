MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall in early trade; Qatar rises

World Markets
Major stock markets in the Gulf traded lower on Monday, pressured by financial shares amid falling oil prices, although Qatar bucked the sombre mood to open higher.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf region's financial markets, edged lower on renewed concerns that European lockdowns may slow an anticipated recovery in demand for fuel products. O/R

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 0.3%, with National Commercial Bank 1180.SE, the kingdom's largest lender, shedding 1.6%, while Samba Financial Group 1090.SE was down 1.5%.

Elsewhere, Saudi Aramco 2222.SE eased 0.1%, a day after the oil behemoth reported a sharp decline in 2020 net profit.

Aramco expects to cut capital expenditure, it said after reporting a 44% slump in full-year net profit, hit by lower crude oil prices and sales as the COVID-19 pandemic depressed demand.

In Dubai, the main share index .DFMGI fell 0.8%, pressured by a 2.2% decline in Dubai's largest lender Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and 0.6% decrease in Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI eased 0.2%, on course to extend losses for a fourth straight session, with the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD losing 0.4%.

Among others, Dana Gas DANA.AD dropped 1.2%, after investment bank EFG Hermes, on Monday, slashed its target price to AED 0.830 ($0.2260) from AED 0.900.

In Qatar, the benchmark index .QSI edged 0.2% higher, helped by a 1.3% gain in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru)

((shamsuddin.mohd@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497252;))

