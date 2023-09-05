MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall in early trade on weaker oil prices

By Md Manzer Hussain

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf dropped in early trade on Tuesday, tracking oil prices lower as weak service sector data revived worries over China's fragile post-pandemic economy.

Crude prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets — fell 0.33% with Brent LCOc1 trading at $88.71 a barrel by 0700 GMT.

A private sector survey showed on Tuesday that China's services activity expanded at the slowest pace in eight months in August as weak demand continued to dog the world's second largest economy.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI was off 0.8%, dragged down by a 2.5% loss in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD and 1% decline in ADNOC DrillingADNOCDRILL.AD.

First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the largest lender in the United Arab Emirates, slumped 2.4%.

In Qatar, the benchmark .QSI fell 0.5%, with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA sliding 1.3% and the Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA shedding 1.1%.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI dropped 0.3% in early trade, weighed down by losses in most sectors, with Union Properties UPRO.DU slipping 2.2% and the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications DU.DU dropping 1.3%.

The emirate's largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and UAE's biggest Sharia-compliant lender by assets, Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, both lost 0.9%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI fell 0.1% with Oil giant Aramco 2222.SE shedding 0.2% and Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE sliding 0.4%.

The world's largest Islamic Bank by assets, Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, lost 0.3% and Saudi Arabian Mining 1211.SE slipped 0.9%.

