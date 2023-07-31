News & Insights

World Markets
FAB

MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall in early trade; Abu Dhabi rises

Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE

July 31, 2023 — 04:15 am EDT

Written by Ateeq Shariff for Reuters ->

July 31 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Monday as consolidation continued following recent gains, although the Abu Dhabi index edged higher in a choppy trade.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.6%, on course to extend losses after a nine-month high, weighed down by a 1.1% drop in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 2.3% decline in Saudi National Bank 1180.SE.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday that a normalisation of ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel would harm regional peace and stability.

U.S. President Joe Biden had said on Friday that a deal may be on the way after talks that his national security adviser had with Saudi officials in Jeddah aimed at fixing relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI added 0.1%, helped by a 0.7% gain by the biggest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

The Qatari index .QSI fell 0.3%, on track to snap a 13-day winning streak, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA losing 1.8% and Commercial Bank COMB.QA retreating 0.8%.

Oil prices - a driver for the Gulf's financial markets - edged lower, but were still near three-month highs and were set to post their biggest monthly gains in more than a year on expectations that Saudi Arabia would extend voluntary output cuts into September, tightening global supply.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI eased 0.1%, hit by a 1.3% drop in toll operator Salik Co SALIK.DU.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FAB
COMB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.