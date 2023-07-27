MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall following Fed rate hike; Qatar gains

July 27 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Thursday, as regional central banks increased key interest rates following the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to raise rates by a quarter of a percentage point.

Oil and gas exporters in the Gulf tend to follow the Fed's rate move as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar; only the Kuwaiti dinar is pegged to a basket of currencies, which includes the dollar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 0.5%, weighed by a 2.3% fall in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE and a 0.9% decrease in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI dropped 0.3%, with Emirates Central Cooling Systems EMPOWER.DU losing 2.1%.

However, the losses were limited by a 1.8% rise in top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU after it reported a 78% surge in second-quarter profit.

The Dubai bourse recorded some volatility after the Fed's rate hike. The main index could see some price corrections if traders move to secure their gains due to the uncertainty regarding monetary policy, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

"However, the market could remain on a strong footing thanks to strong fundamentals."

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI eased 0.1%.

The Saudi central bank, known as SAMA, increased its repo rate to 6% and its reverse repo rate to 5.5%, both by 25 basis points, and the UAE said it would raise the base rate on its Overnight Deposit Facility to 5.40% from 5.15%, effective Thursday.

The Qatari index .QSI, however, bucked the trend to close 1.2% higher, driven by a 4% jump in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 dropped 0.3%, as most of the stocks on the index were in negative territory including Eastern Co EAST.CA, which was down 2.2%.

The Egyptian stock market remained under pressure, recording declining trading volumes while foreign investors continued to sell, said Takieddine.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI lost 0.5% to 11,845 ABU DHABI .FTFADGI fell 0.1% to 9,759 DUBAI .DFMGI down 0.3% to 4,029 QATAR .QSI gained 1.2% to 10,895 EGYPT .EGX30 lost 0.3% to 17,339 BAHRAIN .BAX was up 0.4% to 1,992 OMAN .MSX30 rose 0.3% to 4,780 KUWAIT .BKP down 0.2% to 8,087 (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.