MIDEAST-STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall, Dubai gains

By Md Manzer Hussain

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf dropped on Monday as investors remained cautious ahead of the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting.

The Fed is expected to issue minutes of its November meeting on Tuesday, which will be parsed for clues on the direction of U.S. interest rates.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the decisions of the U.S. Federal Reserve, as most regional currencies are pegged to the dollar.

The Qatari index .QSIfell 0.6%, snapping three straight sessions of gains, weighed down by a 1.4% drop in Industries Qatar IQCD.QA and a 1.6% decline in Commercial Bank COMB.QA.

The region's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA slumped 1.1%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI retreated 0.2%, ending a four-day winning streak, with oil major Saudi Aramco 2222.SE sliding 0.9% and Elm Company 7203.SE down 1.6%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI ended flat, with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution ADNOCDIST.AD rising 1.9% and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD gaining 1.2%.

However, the conglomerate Alpha Dhabi ALPHADHABI.AD and Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD lost 1.6 and 0.4%, respectively.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI was up for a third consecutive session, ending 0.2% higher, driven by a 0.7% rise in developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 1.1% gain in Dubai Islamic BankDISB.DU.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 snapped a three-session winning streak and closed 0.6% lower, with Talaat Mostafa Group Holding TMGH.CA dropping 3.3% and El Sewedy Electric CoSWDY.CA declining 2.9%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.2% to 11,119

KUWAIT

.BKP lost 0.4% to 7,263

QATAR

.QSI dropped 0.6% to 10,181

EGYPT

.EGX30 declined 0.6% to 24,760

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 0.1% to 1,945

OMAN

.MSX30 was down 0.2% to 4,614

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI ended flat at 9,575

DUBAI

.DFMGI was up 0.2% to 4,002

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.