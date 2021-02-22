MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall as virus resurgence weighs

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets fell in early trade on Monday, with the Dubai index leading the losses, as a second wave of coronavirus infections jolted the tourism boom and dented investor appetite.

Dubai, one of the few destinations open to international travellers since July, has yet to impose tough restrictions despite record daily infections in the UAE. Investors are hopeful that the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines will cushion the impact from the pandemic.

In Dubai, the index .DMFGI have retreated 0.7%, on track to extend losses for a fifth consecutive session.

Logistic firm Aramex ARMX.DU declined 2.2%, while the Dubai's largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU fell 0.4%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI eased 0.2%, with oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE and National Commercial Bank 1180.SE, the kingdom's largest lender, losing 0.6% each.

Etihad Etisalat 7020.SE gained 0.5% after reporting a sharp rise in its annual profit.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI added 0.2%, supported by a 0.4% rise in the United Arab Emirates' largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

The Qatari index .QSI dipped 0.1%, pulled down by losses in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.