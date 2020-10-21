MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall as top lender weighs on Dubai

By Ateeq Shariff

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Most Gulf markets ended lower on Wednesday, with the Dubai bourse hit by losses in top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI lost 0.4%, with Advanced Petrochemical 2330.SE shedding 2.5% and Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE losing 1.2%.

But shares of BinDawood Holding 4161.SE jumped 10% to become the top gainer on the index on their first day of trading.

The supermarket retailer offered 22.86 million shares or 20% of its share capital at an offer price of 96 riyals ($25.60) per share.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI fell 0.4% in an extension of losses from the previous session, dragged down by a 3.4% fall in its biggest lender Emirates NBD.

On Tuesday, the lender reported a sharp decline in quarterly profit, hit by a rise in bad debt charges resulting from the COVID-19 crisis.

The index's losses, however, were limited by gains at DAMAC Properties DAMAC.DU, which jumped 14.4% as investors hunted for bargains.

There has been speculation about possible plans to take the company private but no final decision has been taken yet.

Hussain Sajwani, DAMAC's founder and chairman, has been exploring the deal since late 2019 after the firm's share price plunged over the past two years.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI traded flat, with the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD gaining 0.2%.

In Qatar, the index .QSI dropped 0.5%, hurt by a 1.1% fall in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell 0.5%, as most stocks were in negative territory including El Sewedy Electric SWDY.CA, which retreated 5%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.4% to 8,497 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI was flat at 4,544 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI fell 0.4% to 2,171 points

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.5% to 9,965 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.5% to 11,102 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX lost 0.1% to 1,453 points

OMAN

.MSI traded flat at 3,587 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.6% at 6,281 points

($1 = 3.7504 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Heinrich)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.