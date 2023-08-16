MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall as Chinese data disappoints

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trading on Wednesday, tracking oil prices and Asian shares lower as more disappointing Chinese economic data and the absence of meaningful stimulus from Beijing continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

China's July for the first time this year, official data showed on Wednesday, as piecemeal policy support failed to shore up the embattled property sector, mounting pressure on authorities to deliver aggressive stimulus.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI slipped 0.1%, weighed by a 1.1% drop in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE and a 0.6% decline in oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - edged down, extending a 1% drop in the previous session, as worries over China's struggling economy outweighed declining U.S. stockpiles.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI retreated 0.5%, with toll operator Salik Company SALIK.DU losing 0.9% and sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU falling 0.8%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI eased 0.3%.

Separately, in Abu Dhabi, granted in the year to June increased 16.6% from a year ago, the government's media office said on Tuesday.

The Qatari index .QSI, however, bucked the trend to trade 0.1% higher, helped by a 0.8% increase in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

