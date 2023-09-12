MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall ahead of US inflation data

By Ateeq Shariff

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Tuesday, with investors focusing on macroeconomic data that could indicate whether interest rates will rise further in the United States.

The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, due on Wednesday, is expected to rise 0.6% month-on-month for August, likely taking the year-on-year rate to 3.6%, according to a Wells Fargo research note.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at a policy meeting next week, though views are split over whether the central bank will hike or pause again in November.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council is usually guided by Fed policy as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.7%, with oil behemoth Saudi Aramco 2222.SE losing 1.5% and Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE falling 1.3%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI fell 0.2%, weighed down by a 0.9% fall in toll operator Salik Company SALIK.DU.

The Qatari index .QSI eased 0.2%, snapping five sessions of gains, hit by a 1% fall in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI, however, bucked the trend to close 0.4% higher.

Oil prices rose about 1%, boosted by a tighter supply outlook, and as producer group OPEC said major economies were faring better than expected despite rising interest rates.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 finished 0.7% lower.

Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation rate surged to a higher-than-expected record 37.4% in August from 36.5% in July, data from the country's statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Sunday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.7% to 11,156

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI rose 0.4% to 9,749

DUBAI

.DFMGI down 0.2% to 4,061

QATAR

.QSI dropped 0.2% to 10,386

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 0.7% to 19,144

BAHRAIN

.BAX slipped 0.2% to 1,934

OMAN

.MSX30 eased 0.1% to 4,696

KUWAIT

.BKP down 0.2% to 7,687

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

