MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall; Abu Dhabi gains

By Tanvi Mehta

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Most Gulf markets ended in the red on Thursday, with the Saudi index pressured by losses in its banking shares.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI ended the session down 0.7%, but was still up 0.9% on the week.

Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE dropped 0.7%, while the kingdom's largest lender National Commercial Bank 1180.SE retreated 1.9%.

Crude oil exports in Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, rose for a sixth straight month to an eight-month peak in December 2020, official data showed on Wednesday.

In Dubai, the main share index dropped 0.7%, hit by a 2.1% fall in its largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU.

The index is down 2.2% for the week, its biggest weekly loss since Oct. 8.

Separately, the United Arab Emirates civil aviation authority has authorised Boeing 737 MAX BA.N planes to resume flying, nearly two years after being grounded in March 2019, state news agency WAM said on Wednesday. Emirati carrier flydubai is a major buyer of the jet.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI finished 0.2% higher, supported by a 0.8% gain in Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD and a 0.7% rise in aquaculture firm International Holding IHC.AD.

The index, however, logged its first weekly loss for the year.

The Qatari index .QSI declined 0.67%, and retreated the most in a week since Oct. 29.

Financials weighed on sentiment, with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA and Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA dragging on the index.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 declined 0.3%, and posted a weekly fall of 1.4%, its biggest this year.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.7% to 9,024

ABU DHABI

.ADI rose 0.1% to 5,643

DUBAI

.DFMGI shed 0.7% to 2,576

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.67% to 10,273

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.29% to 11,380

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.2% to 1,481

OMAN

.MSI added 0.2% at 3,566

KUWAIT

.BKP down 0.7% at 6,213

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff and Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

