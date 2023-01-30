MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall, Abu Dhabi ends higher

By Md Manzer Hussain

Jan 30(Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets closed lower on Monday,tracking global peers, as looming interest rate hikes by major central banks including the U.S. Federal Reserve weigh on investor sentiments, while Abu Dhabi bucked the trend.

Investors expect the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, and any deviation from that script would be a real shock.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar, while Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar usually mirror U.S. monetary policy changes.

The benchmark index .TASI in Saudi Arabia lost 0.3%, ending its seven sessions of gains. The index was weighed down by losses in financial and material sector stocks, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE falling 0.4% and Riyad Bank dropping 1.9%.

Among other stocks, Saudi National Bank 1180.SE and Saudi Basic Industries fell 2.% and 0.6% respectively.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI ended 0.7% higher after tumbling more than 3% to hit a six-month low.

The index was lifted by a 4.2% gain in integrated utility firm Abu Dhabi National Energy TAQA.AD and a 5.2% rise in telecoms provider Emirates Telecommunications EAND.AD.

While conglomerate International Holding Company IHC.AD recovered its early losses and ended flat, its subsidiaries Alpha Dhabi Holding ALPHADHABI.AD and Multiply Group MULTIPLY.AD recouped only partially, closing lower 2.9% and 4.2% respectively after they both plunged 10%.

Separately, IHC said on Monday it will invest 1.4 billion dirhams ($381.17 million) in India's Adani Enterprises' ADEL.NS follow-on public offer.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI lost 0.8%, hurt by a decline in industrial and heavyweight real estate sectors with Emaar Properties EMAR.DU falling 2.1%, and toll operator Salik SALIK.DU declining 3.1%.

The Qatari Stock index .QSI fell 0.3%, with most of its constituent stocks were in negative territory.

The Gulf's biggest lender, Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, fell 0.5% and Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA dropped 5.1% on weak earnings.

The lender posted a more than 22% slump in full-year net profit.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 declined 2.2%, snapping its 12-session rally. The index was dragged down by losses in almost all its constituent stocks.

Telecom Egypt dropped 7.1% and Talaat Mostafa TMGH.CA and EFG HermesHRHO.CA declined 3.3% and 2.9% respectively.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.3% to 10,811

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.3% to 11,123

EGYPT

.EGX30 dropped 2.2% to 17,027

BAHRAIN

.BAX flat 0.04% at 1,931

OMAN

.MSX30 lost 0.3% to 4,750

KUWAIT

.BKP fell 0.7% to 8,084

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI rose 0.7% to 9,802

DUBAI

.DFMGI lost 0.8% to 3,303

