MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets extend gains; Egypt flat

By Ateeq Shariff

July 16 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday, extending gains from the previous session when slowing U.S. inflation raised bets that the Federal Reserve will pause rate hikes after this month.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have their currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar and generally follow the Fed's policy moves, exposing the region to a direct impact from any U.S. monetary policy move.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.1%, helped by a 3.1% rise in Riyad Bank 1010.SE.

The kingdom's annual inflation rate eased to 2.7% in June from 2.8% the previous month, government data showed on Sunday.

Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels rose by 9.1% overall in June compared with the same month last year, while restaurant and hotel prices were up by 4.3% and education by 3%, the kingdom's General Authority for Statistics data said.

In Qatar, the index .QSI added 0.1%, with Qatar Gas Transport Co QGTS.QA rising 1%.

Among other gainers, Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA edged 0.1% higher, after reporting an increase in first half net profit.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 closed flat.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.1% to 11,716

QATAR

.QSI gained 0.1% to 10,225

EGYPT

.EGX30 was flat at 17,343

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.3% to 1,979

OMAN

.MSX30 lost 0.6% to 4,770

KUWAIT

.BKP eased 0.2% to 8,128

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

