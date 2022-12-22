MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets end lower on recession worries

By Ateeq Shariff

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Thursday as concern about a global economic downturn overshadowed rising oil prices.

The Federal Reserve this month raised its main interest rate by 50 basis points, its seventh hike of the year. Money managers see the Fed's tightening campaign as likely to hasten the U.S. economy into recession, which should in turn cause stubbornly high inflation to ease.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia, have their currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar and follow Fed policy moves closely, which exposes the region to monetary tightening in the world's largest economy.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.6% on Thursday, dragged down by a 2% fall in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 0.5% decline in Retal Urban Development Co 4322.SE.

The index posted its eighth weekly loss - 0.7% - in nine weeks.

On the other hand, oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE finished 0.3% higher.

Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC) has renewed a deal with Aramco for crude oil storage on the island of Okinawa for another three years, the state-run Japanese company said on Thursday.

In return for providing free storage space to Saudi Aramco, Japan gets a priority claim on the oil stocks in an emergency.

In Abu Dhabi, equities .FTFADGI were down 0.3%.

However, the losses were limited by a gain in oil prices.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - climbed for a fourth straight day to their highest in two and a half weeks, with U.S. crude, heating oil and jet fuel stocks growing tighter just as a wintry blast hits the United States.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI declined 0.5%, hit by a 1.1% fall in top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 finished 0.4% lower, with tobacco monopoly Eastern Company EAST.CA sliding 3.5%.

The Central Bank of Egypt will raise its overnight interest rates by 200 basis points on Thursday as it tries to quell soaring inflation after a sharp devaluation of the currency, a Reuters poll predicted on Tuesday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI lost 0.6% to 10,216

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.3% to 10,313

DUBAI

.DFMGI down 0.5% to 3,323

QATAR

.QSI eased 0.1% to 10,989

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 0.4% to 14,483

BAHRAIN

.BAX dropped 0.3% to 1,852

OMAN

.MSX30 added 0.9% to 4,838

KUWAIT

.BKP gained 0.1% to 8,010

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Heinrich)

