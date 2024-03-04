MIDEAST-STOCKS-Most Gulf markets end lower; Egypt gains

By Md Manzer Hussain

March 4 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday as investors waited for U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony for further clues on the central bank's monetary policy.

Powell is set to testify before lawmakers on Wednesday and Thursday, with analysts assuming the Fed chief to stay in wait-and-watch mode on policy after a recent escalation in inflation.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, and any monetary policy change in the United States is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI was down for a second straight session ending 1% lower, the sharpest drop in over a month with most sectors in the red.

Al Rajhi Bank1120.SE, the world's largest Islamic lender slipped 1.5% and Saudi National Bank1180.SE, kingdom's biggest lender declined 3.2%.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI dropped 0.7%, with Commercial Bank of Dubai CBD.DU sinking 9.9% and Mashreqbank MASB.DU declining 3.4%.

However, the tolls operator Salik SALIK.DU rose 2% after it declared half-year cash dividend of 7.3338 fils per share and said it expected FY 2024 EBITDA margin in the range of 65%-66%.

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI dipped slightly to trade flat with Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the region's largest lender sliding 1.4% while Industries Qatar IQCD.QA gained 0.2%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI was up for a second straight session, ending 0.1% higher, supported by a 1.1% gain in National Marine Dredging NMDC.AD and 2.4% rise in ADNOC Drilling ADNOCDRILL.AD.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 climbed 5.1%, the highest rise in nearly a year with most stocks in the positive territory.

Commercial International Bank COMI.CA rose 4.6% and Talaat Mostafa Group TMGH.CA advanced 15.4%.

The real estate developer TMGH said on Sunday its unit Icon completed procedures to acquire 51% of Legacy Hospitality.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 1% to 12,435

KUWAIT

.BKP lost 0.1% to 8,150

QATAR

.QSI ended flat at 10,473

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 5.1% to 30,542

BAHRAIN

.BAX lost 0.8% to 1,993

OMAN

.MSX30 added 0.3% to 4,633

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI rose 0.1% to 9,286

DUBAI

.DFMGI dropped 0.7% to 4,327

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; editing by David Evans)

