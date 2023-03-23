MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets end lower as oil prices drop; Egypt up

March 23 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets ended lower on Thursday, as oil prices declined after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell highlighted banking sector credit risks for the world's largest economy.

Crude prices — a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets — slid 0.6% on Thursday with Brent crude LCOc1 down to $76.21 at 1145 GMT.

Powell said on Wednesday that banking industry stress could trigger a credit crunch, with "significant" implications for an economy that U.S. central bank officials projected would slow even more this year than previously thought.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI fell 0.9% after rising for two sessions, weighed down by losses in industrial and financial sectors with real estate developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU losing 2.1% and the emirate's largest lender, Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, falling 0.4%.

The low-cost flyer Air Arabia AIRA.DU lost 7.1% in its steepest intraday decline since Nov. 28, 2021 as it was trading ex-dividend.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI fell 0.6%, after gaining in the previous session, dragged down by a 1.7% drop in blue-chip property developer Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD and a 2% decline in conglomerate Alpha Dhabi Holding ALPHADHABI.AD.

First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the largest lender in the United Arab Emirates, slumped 2% and Multiply Group MULTIPLY.AD lost 2.6%.

Abu Dhabi-based investment company Multiply shareholders on Thursday approved that no dividend would be distributed for 2022.

"With interest rates expected to go higher this year, the tighter monetary policy could have a stronger impact on stock markets and on oil demand in the US and Europe," said Farah Mourad, Senior Market Analyst of XTB MENA.

"However, improvements in the Chinese economy and changes in monetary policy could alleviate these pressures". The benchmark index .TASI in Saudi Arabia ended 0.9% higher, extending previous session's gains. The index was lifted by gains in almost all sectors with world's largest Islamic bank Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE surging 1.2% and oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE climbing 1.4%.

The Qatari index .QSI edged up 0.3%, extending its three-session rally with finance and industry sectors witnessing gains, while the energy and materials were in the red.

The region's largest lender, Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, added 0.7% and conglomerate Industries Qatar IQCD.QA gained 0.9%.

Qatar Gas Transport QGTS.QA and Mesaieed Petro MPHC.QA lost 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 surged 2.4%, after declining in the previous session, with all sectors in the positive territory.

Commercial International Bank COMI.CA and Egypt Kuwait Holding EKHO.CA climbed 2.3% and 10%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the World Bank said on Wednesday it had approved a new $7 billion partnership agreement with Egypt for 2023-2027.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.9% to 10,446

KUWAIT

.BKP lost 0.3% to 7,812

QATAR

.QSI added 0.3% at 10,006

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 2.4% to 15,625

BAHRAIN

.BAX lost 0.2% to 1,899

OMAN

.MSX30 fell 0.5% to 4,871

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI lost 0.6% to 9,550

DUBAI

.DFMGI fell 0.9% at 3,364

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

