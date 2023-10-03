MIDEAST-STOCKS-Most Gulf markets end higher; Saudi, Egypt extend losses

By Md Manzer Hussain

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday, despite concerns over higher-for-longer U.S interest rates, although Saudi shares continued their slide for a fourth session.

The Federal Reserve officials said monetary policy will need to stay restrictive for "some time" to bring inflation back down to the U.S. central bank's 2% target.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by Fed policies as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI rose for a second consecutive session and ended 0.5% higher, lifted by a 0.8% gain in conglomerate International Holding Company IHC.AD and a 2.4% surge in Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD.

The UAE's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD added 0.4% and Abu Dhabi commercial Bank ADCB.AD gained 1.1%.

Abu Dhabi's non-oil economic growth surged 12.3% in the second quarter, data showed on Monday, supporting overall GDP growth in the period of 3.5% year-on-year.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI was up 0.5%, extending its rally to a third straight session with most sectors in the positive territory.

Middle East's low-cost carrier Air Arabia AIRA.DU shot up 3.6% and real estate developer Emaar Development EMAARDEV.DU advanced 4.1%.

The emirate's largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU surged 2%.

The Qatari index .QSI inched up 0.2%, supported by finance and energy sectors, with Qatar Gas Transport QGTS.QA rising 2.8% and Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA adding nearly 1%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI was down 0.5%, extending its losses to a fourth consecutive session, with oil major Saudi Aramco 2222.SE falling 0.7% and Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company 4300.SE dropping 6.5%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell 1%, extending its losses to a fourth session, weighed down by an 8% slump in Alexandria Mineral Oils Co AMOC.CA and a 4.5% drop in Misr Fertilizers Production Co MFPC.CA.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI fell 0.5% to 10,952 KUWAIT .BKP added 0.1% to 7,477 QATAR .QSI gained 0.2% to 10,273 EGYPT .EGX30 fell 1% to 19,707 BAHRAIN .BAX gained 0.1 to 1,935 OMAN .MSX30 added 0.1% to 4,740 ABU DHABI .FTFADGI rose 0.5% to 9,839 DUBAI .DFMGI gained 0.5% to 4,202 (Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

