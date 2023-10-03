News & Insights

World Markets

MIDEAST-STOCKS-Most Gulf markets end higher; Saudi, Egypt extend losses

Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE

October 03, 2023 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by Md Manzer Hussain for Reuters ->

By Md Manzer Hussain

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday, despite concerns over higher-for-longer U.S interest rates, although Saudi shares continued their slide for a fourth session.

The Federal Reserve officials said monetary policy will need to stay restrictive for "some time" to bring inflation back down to the U.S. central bank's 2% target.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by Fed policies as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI rose for a second consecutive session and ended 0.5% higher, lifted by a 0.8% gain in conglomerate International Holding Company IHC.AD and a 2.4% surge in Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD.

The UAE's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD added 0.4% and Abu Dhabi commercial Bank ADCB.AD gained 1.1%.

Abu Dhabi's non-oil economic growth surged 12.3% in the second quarter, data showed on Monday, supporting overall GDP growth in the period of 3.5% year-on-year.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI was up 0.5%, extending its rally to a third straight session with most sectors in the positive territory.

Middle East's low-cost carrier Air Arabia AIRA.DU shot up 3.6% and real estate developer Emaar Development EMAARDEV.DU advanced 4.1%.

The emirate's largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU surged 2%.

The Qatari index .QSI inched up 0.2%, supported by finance and energy sectors, with Qatar Gas Transport QGTS.QA rising 2.8% and Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA adding nearly 1%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI was down 0.5%, extending its losses to a fourth consecutive session, with oil major Saudi Aramco 2222.SE falling 0.7% and Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company 4300.SE dropping 6.5%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell 1%, extending its losses to a fourth session, weighed down by an 8% slump in Alexandria Mineral Oils Co AMOC.CA and a 4.5% drop in Misr Fertilizers Production Co MFPC.CA.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.5% to 10,952

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.1% to 7,477

QATAR

.QSI gained 0.2% to 10,273

EGYPT

.EGX30 fell 1% to 19,707

BAHRAIN

.BAX gained 0.1 to 1,935

OMAN

.MSX30 added 0.1% to 4,740

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI rose 0.5% to 9,839

DUBAI

.DFMGI gained 0.5% to 4,202

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.