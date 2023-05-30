MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets end higher on US debt deal hopes; Qatar falls

By Ateeq Shariff

May 30 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets ended higher on Tuesday, as investors cheered the prospect of the world's largest economy averting a major debt default.

A weekend deal to lift the $31.4 trillion debt limit announced by the White House and House Republicans would avert a catastrophic U.S. default and boost overall appetite for risk.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI advanced 0.7%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU climbing 2.7% and toll-operator Salik Co SALIK.DU closing 2% higher.

The Abu Dhabi index .FTFADGI concluded 0.8% higher.

Saudi Arabi's benchmark index .TASI ended unchanged.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - fell by about 3% as concerns about the U.S. debt ceiling pact cooled the market's risk-on sentiment and mixed messages from major producers clouded the supply outlook ahead of their meeting this weekend.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI, however, bucked the trend and fell 0.6%, with most of the stocks on the index ending lower including Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA, which was down 3%.

The Qatari stock market remained under pressure, while natural gas prices recorded more volatility and could return to the downside, said George Pavel, general manager at Capex.com.

"Local stocks were seeing mitigated performances, increasing uncertainty around the market's direction."

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 jumped 1.9%, with top lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA gaining 1.5%.

The Egyptian stock market continued to recover, supported by the buying volumes from local investors while international ones remained on a selling spree, Pavel said.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI was flat at 11,140

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI rose 0.8% to 9,484

DUBAI

.DFMGI gained 0.7% to 3,567

QATAR

.QSI dropped 0.6% to 10,339

EGYPT

.EGX30 leapt 1.9% to 17,535

BAHRAIN

.BAX eased 0.1% to 1,963

OMAN

.MSX30 lost 0.5% to 4,619

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.2% to 7,560

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

