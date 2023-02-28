MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets end higher on upbeat oil prices

By Md Manzer Hussain

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets closed higher on Tuesday, as a rise in oil prices and hopes for a solid economic rebound in China raised investors sentiments.

Crude prices - a key catalyst for the gulf's financial markets - rose 1.4% on Tuesday with Brent crude LCOc1 was up $1.19, to $83.64 at 1300 GMT.

Expectations of demand recovery in the world's top oil importer China underpinned gains as economists polled by Reuters expected factory activity grew in February.

The benchmark index .TASI in Saudi Arabia climbed 1.1%, lifted up by gains in almost all sectors.

Petrochemical maker Sahara International Petrochemical 2310.SE surged 4.3% after it reported a rise in full year profit.

However, the index ended the month almost 6.6% down, erasing some of the gains from January.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI rose 0.1% to post a monthly gain of 0.3%.

The index was lifted by a 1.3% gain in real estate developer Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD and 2.4% rise in Abu Dhabi Islamic BankADIB.AD.

Al Yah Satellite Communications YAHSAT.AD jumped 3.1% after its board proposed a final dividend of 8.06 fils per share, bringing total dividend for fiscal year 2022 to 16.12 fils per share.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI ended 0.6% higher, registering a 4.1% monthly gain after closing the previous month in the red.

The index was helped by gains in almost all sectors with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU surging 2.6% and Emirates Central Cooling Systems EMPOWER.DU gaining 2.6%.

The Qatari index .QSI ended up 0.3%, aided by gains in financial and industrial sectors.

The Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA rose 1.9% and the index heavyweight Islamic banks Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA and Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA gained 0.8% and 1.7% respectively.

However, the index declined 3.3% on a monthly basis.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 lost 0.6%, extending its losses to a second session. The index was dragged down by losses in financial and material sectors.

Commercial International Bank COMI.CA and Misr Fertilizer MFPC.CA dropped 2.4% and 6.2% respectively.

However, the index is on track for a 3% gain this month, its fifth positive month in a row.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 1.1% to 10,103

KUWAIT

.BKP dropped 0.4% to 8,070

QATAR

.QSI added 0.3% to 10,571

EGYPT

.EGX30 fell 0.6% to 17,002

BAHRAIN

.BAX lost 0.4% to 1,932

OMAN

.MSX30 rose 1.9% to 4,753

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI added 0.1% to 9,845

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 0.6% at 3,438

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain, editing by Ed Osmond)

