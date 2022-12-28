MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets end higher on China optimism

By Ateeq Shariff

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Wednesday on optimism around China scrapping most of its stringent COVID-19 curbs, although rising infections in the country capped gains.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI advanced 1.2%, buoyed by a 4.3% jump in Riyad Bank 1010.SE and a 2.5% increase in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE.

The Saudi bourse continued its rebound thanks to better price levels in oil markets this month and a steady stream of initial public offerings, said Wael Makarem, senior market strategist – MENA at Exness.

"However, the main index remains exposed to another series of price corrections due to uncertainties in energy markets."

Shares in Saudi Aramco's 2222.SE base oil subsidiary Luberef 2223.SE closed 4% lower at 95 riyals, below its listing price in its Riyadh market debut on Wednesday.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI added 0.4%, helped by a 1.6% rise in the country's biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

However, Dubai's main share index .DFMGI eased 0.1%, hit by a 2.6% fall in top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 finished 0.6% higher, with local investors being net buyers.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI rose 1.2% to 10,485 ABU DHABI .FTFADGI up 0.4% to 10,293 DUBAI .DFMGI down 0.1% to 3,344 QATAR .QSI added 0.3% to 10,796 EGYPT .EGX30 up 0.6% to 14,578 BAHRAIN .BAX firmed 0.2% to 1,880 OMAN .MSX30 was up 0.6% to 4,872 KUWAIT .BKP gained 0.5% to 8,136 (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.