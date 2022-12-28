World Markets
FAB

MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets end higher on China optimism

Credit: REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

December 28, 2022 — 09:16 am EST

Written by Ateeq Shariff for Reuters ->

By Ateeq Shariff

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Wednesday on optimism around China scrapping most of its stringent COVID-19 curbs, although rising infections in the country capped gains.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI advanced 1.2%, buoyed by a 4.3% jump in Riyad Bank 1010.SE and a 2.5% increase in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE.

The Saudi bourse continued its rebound thanks to better price levels in oil markets this month and a steady stream of initial public offerings, said Wael Makarem, senior market strategist – MENA at Exness.

"However, the main index remains exposed to another series of price corrections due to uncertainties in energy markets."

Shares in Saudi Aramco's 2222.SE base oil subsidiary Luberef 2223.SE closed 4% lower at 95 riyals, below its listing price in its Riyadh market debut on Wednesday.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI added 0.4%, helped by a 1.6% rise in the country's biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

However, Dubai's main share index .DFMGI eased 0.1%, hit by a 2.6% fall in top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 finished 0.6% higher, with local investors being net buyers.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 1.2% to 10,485

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI up 0.4% to 10,293

DUBAI

.DFMGI down 0.1% to 3,344

QATAR

.QSI added 0.3% to 10,796

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.6% to 14,578

BAHRAIN

.BAX firmed 0.2% to 1,880

OMAN

.MSX30 was up 0.6% to 4,872

KUWAIT

.BKP gained 0.5% to 8,136

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FAB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.