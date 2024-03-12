MIDEAST-STOCKS-Most Gulf markets end higher; Egypt drops

By Md Manzer Hussain

March 12 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday, led by the Saudi index amid volatile oil prices, while Egypt stocks dropped after three sessions of record runs.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI advanced 0.5%, supported by gains in most sectors, with Acwa Power 2082.SE rising 2.6% and Al Rajhi Bank1120.SE, the world's largest Islamic lender, adding 0.4%.

Among the gainers, Saudi Aramco 2222.SE rose 0.5% after JP Morgan raised the target price to 35 riyals from 34.5 riyals.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco alsoparticipated in $80 million Series A fundraising for Los Angeles-based CarbonCapture.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI edged up 0.1%, helped by gains in almost all sectors with Tecom Group TECOM.DU rising 2.2% and Al Ansari Financial Services ALANSARI.DU adding 1.8%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI fell marginally, dragged down by a 0.4% dip in conglomerate Alpha Dhabi ALPHADHABI.AD and 0.3% drop in UAE's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD. However, the blue-chip developer Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD gained 1.8%.

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI dipped slightly to trade flat as gains in materials, utilities, industry, and energy stocks countered losses in finance, consumer staples and real estate stocks.

Mesaieed Petrochemical MPHC.QA and Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing Co QAMC.QA climbed 2.6% and 2.1%, respectively, while Qatar National BankQNBK.QA, the region's largest lender, slipped 1.3%.

"Markets were in an uncertain direction as uncertainty in oil markets and geopolitical tensions weighed on sentiment", said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - were volatile with Brent LCOc1 settling at $82.1 a barrel by 1300 GMT.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 slumped 2.2% after three straight sessions of gains, with almost all stocks in the red.

Commercial International Bank COMI.CA dropped 2.6% and, Eastern Co EAST.CA sunk 6.2%.

Meanwhile, Egypt declined to accept any bids at an auction of three- and five-year local currency treasury bonds, bankers said on Tuesday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.5% to 12,613

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.4% to 8,195

QATAR

.QSI ended flat at 10,191

EGYPT

.EGX30 dropped 2.2% to 32,661

BAHRAIN

.BAX gained 0.4% to 2,034

OMAN

.MSX30 added 0.1% to 4,772

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI down 0.04% at 9,229

DUBAI

.DFMGI was up 0.1% to 4,253

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.