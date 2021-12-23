MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets end higher as Omicron fears recede

By Ateeq Shariff

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Thursday, as worries around the Omicron coronavirus variant eased after a study suggested the strain might be less severe than feared.

The risk of needing to stay in hospital for patients infected with the Omicron variant is 40% to 45% lower than those with the Delta variant, according to research by London's Imperial College published on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.6%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE rising 0.9% and petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp 2010.SE finishing 1.4% higher.

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, were broadly stable. O/R

However, fears over the potential impact on fuel demand from mobility restrictions have receded as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and allies have left the door open to reviewing their plan to add 400,000 barrels per day of supply in January.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI rose 0.6%, led by a 3.4% leap in top lender Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and a 1.1% increase in Emirates Integrated Telecommunications DU.DU.

The Dubai market remains fundamentally strong and could recover more broadly as soon as more data on Omicron is made available, said Farah Mourad, senior market analyst of XTB MENA.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI snapped four sessions of losses to close 0.4% higher, with telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD advancing 1.2%.

But, the Abu Dhabi index posted a weekly loss of 4.8%, its biggest since March 2020.

The Qatari index .QSI edged 0.1% higher, supported by a 0.9% gain in the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 climbed 1%, with Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payment FWRY.CA jumping 2.9%, after it announced plans to establish consumer finance company.

The Central Bank of Egypt said on Thursday it had extended measures to ease the impact of the coronavirus until June 2022.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.6% to 11,271

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 0.4% to 8,431

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.6% to 3,145

QATAR

.QSI was up 0.1% to 11,696

EGYPT

.EGX30 gained 1% to 11,755

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 0.1% to 1,780

OMAN

.MSX30 rose 0.4% to 4,125

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.2% to 7,650

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

