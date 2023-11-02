MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets end higher as Fed keeps rates unchanged

By Ateeq Shariff

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Thursday as risk appetite returned to financial markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept benchmark interest rates - the main driver of world borrowing costs - on hold.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments that its aggressive 20-month run of rate increases was likely to slow the economy after what he had described as the "outsized" jump in Q3 U.S. GDP, was the main takeaway for many analysts, although he had been careful to keep the door open to another hike if needed.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including the UAE, peg their currencies to the U.S. dollar and follow the Fed's policy moves closely.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.4%, with Alinma Bank 1150.SE rising 2.8% and the kingdom's largest lender Saudi National Bank 1180.SE closing 2.9% higher.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI added 0.5%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU hiking 1.5%.

The Dubai stock market continued to see additional gains, extending its rebound. However, the main index remains well below its peak and could remain at risk, said George Khoury, Global Head of Education and Research at CFI.

"Positive company earnings could help the market to continue recovering in addition to the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged."

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI gained 0.6%.

Oil - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - gained 1% to snap its three-day decline, after Fed kept benchmark interest rates on hold.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI advanced 1.4%, as almost all the stocks on the index were in positive territory including Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA, which was up 1.9%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 concluded 0.9% higher, with Commercial International Bank COMI.CA rising 1%.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI added 0.4% to 10,853 ABU DHABI .FTFADGI rose 0.6% to 9,486 DUBAI .DFMGI gained 0.5% to 3,913 QATAR .QSI advanced 1.4% to 9,712 EGYPT .EGX30 was up 0.9% to 22,640 BAHRAIN .BAX eased 0.2% to 1,918 OMAN .MSX30 fell 0.2% to 4,492 KUWAIT .BKP climbed 1.3% to 7,172 (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

