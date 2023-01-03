MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets edge up as oil prices recover

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf edged up on Tuesday as benchmark oil prices, the key catalyst for the region's financial markets, recovered from early losses.

Brent crude futures LCOc1, which had fallen earlier by $1 a barrel, rebounded to $86.29 a barrel by 0737 GMT. O/R

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.5%, extending gains to a third session in a row, supported by a 0.5% rise in Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE shares and as luxury real estate developer Retal Urban Development Co 4322.SE edged up 0.3%.

Among other stocks, Etihad Atheeb Telecom 7040.SE gained for a second day after it signed a more than 105-million-riyal ($27.9 million) contract with Saudi Arabia's Najran and Tabuk provinces on Sunday.

The benchmark index .QSI in Qatar - among the world's top exporters of liquefied natural gas - gained 0.4%, led by a 2% gain in Industries Qatar IQCD.QA while its sharia lender Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA was up 1.7%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI also advanced 0.4%, extending gains from the previous session, as United Arab Emirates' largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD rose 0.5%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI, however, eased 0.2%, following a 0.7% decline in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU and a 1.4% slump in Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation EMPOWER.DU.

($1 = 3.7585 riyals)

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

