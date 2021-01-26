MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets ease in line with Asian stocks

By Ateeq Shariff

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Most Gulf markets ended lower on Tuesday, mirroring Asian shares, as concerns about potential roadblocks to new U.S. President Joe Biden's planned $1.9 trillion stimulus weighed on investor sentiment.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI lost 0.7%, weighed down by a 1% fall in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 2.2% decline in the country's largest lender National Commercial Bank 1180.SE.

The Dubai index .DFMGI declined 0.9%, its third loss in four sessions, hit by a 1.8% fall in the blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 1.3% retreat in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark .ADI slipped 0.6%, pressured by a 1.7% drop in the United Arab Emirates' largest lender First Abu Dhabi FAB.AD.

The number of daily coronavirus cases in the UAE, a federation of seven emirates, has tripled in the past month. On Monday authorities registered 3,579 new infections and nine deaths. They do not provide a breakdown per emirate.

Forecasts for economic recoveries in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council in 2021 have been trimmed while expectations for gross domestic product declines last year were mixed in a quarterly Reuters survey of analysts released on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, the Qatari benchmark .QSI, closed 0.3% down, extending losses for a fourth straight session.

The top decliners included Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA and Qatar Gas Transport Co QGTS.QA, which fell 1% and 1.8%, respectively.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30, bucked the trend to finish 0.2% higher, supported by a 6.3% jump in Juhayna Food Industries JUFO.CA.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI down 0.7% to 8,790

ABU DHABI

.ADI fell 0.6% to 5,583

DUBAI

.DFMGI lost 0.9% to 2,698

QATAR

.QSI eased 0.3% to 10,639

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.2% to 11,527

BAHRAIN

.BAX down 0.1% at 1,461

OMAN

.MSI dropped 0.6% to 3,678

KUWAIT

.BKP was flat at 6,256

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

