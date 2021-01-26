MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets ease in line with Asian stocks

World Markets
Most Gulf markets ended lower on Tuesday, mirroring Asian shares, as concerns about potential roadblocks to new U.S. President Joe Biden's planned $1.9 trillion stimulus weighed on investor sentiment.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI lost 0.7%, weighed down by a 1% fall in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 2.2% decline in the country's largest lender National Commercial Bank 1180.SE.

The Dubai index .DFMGI declined 0.9%, its third loss in four sessions, hit by a 1.8% fall in the blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 1.3% retreat in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark .ADI slipped 0.6%, pressured by a 1.7% drop in the United Arab Emirates' largest lender First Abu Dhabi FAB.AD.

The number of daily coronavirus cases in the UAE, a federation of seven emirates, has tripled in the past month. On Monday authorities registered 3,579 new infections and nine deaths. They do not provide a breakdown per emirate.

Forecasts for economic recoveries in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council in 2021 have been trimmed while expectations for gross domestic product declines last year were mixed in a quarterly Reuters survey of analysts released on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, the Qatari benchmark .QSI, closed 0.3% down, extending losses for a fourth straight session.

The top decliners included Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA and Qatar Gas Transport Co QGTS.QA, which fell 1% and 1.8%, respectively.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30, bucked the trend to finish 0.2% higher, supported by a 6.3% jump in Juhayna Food Industries JUFO.CA.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI down 0.7% to 8,790

ABU DHABI

.ADI fell 0.6% to 5,583

DUBAI

.DFMGI lost 0.9% to 2,698

QATAR

.QSI eased 0.3% to 10,639

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.2% to 11,527

BAHRAIN

.BAX down 0.1% at 1,461

OMAN

.MSI dropped 0.6% to 3,678

KUWAIT

.BKP was flat at 6,256

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

