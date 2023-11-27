News & Insights

MIDEAST-STOCKS-Most Gulf markets drop on falling oil prices

Credit: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER

November 27, 2023 — 08:32 am EST

Written by Md Manzer Hussain for Reuters ->

By Md Manzer Hussain

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf dropped on Monday following a decline in oil prices, as investors waited for an OPEC+ meeting later this week for an agreement expected to curb supplies into 2024.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - had tumbled in the middle of the week after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies postponed a ministerial meeting to Nov. 30 to iron out differences on production targets for African producers.

Brent LCOc1 fell 1.2% to $79.69 a barrel by 1230 GMT on Monday. O/R

The Qatari index .QSI was down for the fourth consecutive session, ending 1.1% lower, the sharpest drop in a month with almost all stocks in the red.

Industries Qatar IQCD.QA slumped 3.4%, the steepest fall since August 8, and Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA lost 1.6%.

"Traders continued to react to declines in energy prices, in particular natural gas prices which fell after reaching a peak toward the end of last month", said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI dropped 0.4%, ending two straight sessions of gains, with ADNOC Logistics ADNOCLS.AD falling 1.3% and UAE's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD sliding 1%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 0.1%, dragged down by losses in materials, energy and utilities sectors with petrochemical giant Saudi Basic Industries Corporation 2010.SE sliding 1.6% and oil major Saudi Aramco 2222.SE shedding 0.5%.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI extended its gains to a second session, inching up 0.1%, helped by a 0.9% rise in real estate developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 1% gain in tolls operator SalikSALIK.DU.

However, the Emirate's largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp EMPOWER.DU declined 2.2% and 2.3% respectively.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 was up 2.4% with Commercial International Bank COMI.CA surging 8.1% and EFG HoldingHRHO.CA rising 2.2%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.1% to 11,081

KUWAIT

.BKP lost 0.7% to 7,272

QATAR

.QSI dropped 1.1% to 10,027

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 2.4% to 25,906

BAHRAIN

.BAX lost 0.03% to 1,950

OMAN

.MSX30 lost 0.03% to 4,626

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI lost 0.4% to 9,515

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.1% to 3,995

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

