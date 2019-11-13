MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets drop as oil prices fall

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Most of the major Gulf stock markets moved lower in early trade on Wednesday as oil prices fell, with Abu Dhabi underperforming amongst the peers.

Oil prices dipped as hopes for a trade deal between the United States and China dimmed, after U.S. President Donald Trump fell short of providing a date or venue for the signing ceremony, weighing on the outlook for the global economy and energy demand.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 and West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 were down 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI fell for a sixth straight session and was trading 0.4% lower. Market heavyweight First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD slipped 0.5%, while Emirates Telecommunications Group ETISALAT.AD was down 0.4%.

Offsetting the losses was Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD which leapt 3.2%, its biggest intraday gain since April 9 this year. The lender said its board would consider raising limits on ownership of its shares by non-UAE locals.

Dubai's index .DFMGI edged down 0.3% as the courier and logistics services provider Aramex ARMX.DU declined 2.8% and Emaar Malls EMAA.DU dropped 1.6%.

Amlak Finance AMLK.DU plunged 5.5%. The Islamic financing firm narrowed its loss in the third quarter, but said the accumulated losses were still at 1.35 billion dirhams ($367.57 million).

The insurer Dar Al Takaful DTKF.DU declined 5.4% as it reported a 41% fall in its third-quarter profit.

Saudi Arabia's index .TASI was down 0.2% after four days of consecutive gains.

Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE slipped 0.9% And Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE was down 0.3%.

Qatar's index .QSI, however, was up 0.2% with Qatar Insurance QINS.QA rising 2% and Qatar Fuel QFLS.QA adding 0.8%.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Maqsood.Alam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.