MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets drop as cenbanks toe hawkish Fed line

By Ateeq Shariff

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Thursday, as the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it was not close to a dovish pivot, prompting hawkish messages from several emerging market central banks.

Most Gulf states said on Wednesday they would increase key interest rates after the Federal Reserve raised its policy rate by three-quarters of a percentage point for a fourth straight time.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the region's two largest economies, both increased rates by 75 basis points. The Saudi central bank, also known as SAMA, lifted its repo and reverse repo rates to 4.5% and 4%, respectively. The UAE raised its base rate to 3.9%, effective Thursday.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.8%, hit by a 1.6% fall in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 2.1% drop in Riyad Bank 1010.SE.

The index fell 2.3% for the week, its third weekly fall in four.

However, Saudi National Bank (SNB) 1180.SE added 0.9%, extending gains from the previous session.

On Wednesday, SNB's chairman said the bank's investment in Credit Suisse CSGN.S is tactical rather than strategic, adding that the Saudi lender expects to hold its stake in the Swiss bank for at least two years.

The kingdom's largest bank said last week that it would invest up to 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.48 billion) in scandal-ridden Credit Suisse Group for an up to 9.9% stake.

Since Oct. 27, SNB market-cap has shed 25.74 billion riyals ($6.85 billion), according Refinitiv Eikon Data.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI fell 0.6%, with sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU losing 1.4% and Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU declining 1.5%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI finished 0.5% lower, as traders booked profit following a rally. Slide in oil prices could also pressure the market, said Fadi Reyad, chief market analyst, MENA, at CAPEX.com.

Crude Prices, a key factor for the Gulf's financial markets, slipped as an increase in U.S. interest rates pushed up the dollar and heightened fears of a global recession that would crimp fuel demand, though losses were capped by concerns over tight supply. O/R

The Qatari index .QSI declined 1%, dragged down by banking shares, including Commercial Bank COMB.QA, which fell 1.6%.

HSBC slashed the target price on the lender to 7.1 Qatari riyals from 9 riyals and downgraded its rating to "hold" from "buy".

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 rose 0.2%, helped by a 1.2% gain in Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI lost 0.8% to 11,439

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.5% to 10,382

DUBAI

.DFMGI down 0.6% to 3,330

QATAR

.QSI dropped 1% to 12,306

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 0.2% to 11,262

BAHRAIN

.BAX was flat at 1,862

OMAN

.MSX30 added 0.6% to 4,402

KUWAIT

.BKP lost 0.2% to 8,241

($1 = 1.0138 Swiss francs)

($1 = 3.7575 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.