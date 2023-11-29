MIDEAST-STOCKS-Most Gulf markets drop ahead of OPEC+ meeting; Abu Dhabi gains

By Md Manzer Hussain

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf were subdued on Wednesday amid volatile oil prices, as investors remained cautious ahead of a crucial OPEC+ meeting to decide output policy in the coming months.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - rose 1.2% on Wednesday with Brent LCOc1 trading at $82.69 a barrel by 1340 GMT, as supply disruption caused by a storm in the Black Sea and lower U.S. inventories drove buying.

The OPEC+ group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies is scheduled to meet online on Thursday to decide oil output levels for 2024, according to a draft agenda seen by Reuters on Monday.

The Qatari index .QSI was down for a sixth consecutive session and ended 0.2% lower, weighed down by a 1.3% drop in Commercial Bank COMB.QA and 1.8% decline in Dukhan BankDUBK.QA.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI fell 0.2%, snapping three consecutive sessions of gains, with most sectors in the red.

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp EMPOWER.DU declined 1.8% and Emirate's largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU lost 0.7%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained marginally, with Etihad Atheeb Telecom 7040.SE rising 1.3% and Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corporation 2070.SE surging 8.3%.

However, Lumi Rental 4262.SE and Elm Company 7203.SE dropped 3.2% and 1.2%, respectively.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI was up for a second consecutive session, ending 0.1% higher, helped by a 2.5% surge in conglomerate Alpha Dhabi ALPHADHABI.AD and 1.9% gain in Abu Dhabi National Oil Co for Distribution ADNOCDIST.AD.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell for a second consecutive session and ended 1.4% lower, with all sectors in the red.

Commercial International Bank COMI.CA declined 2.7% and Misr Fertilizer MFPC.CA slumped 3.6%.

Fertilizers and petrochemicals maker MOPCO reported a decrease in third-quarter consolidated net profit.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI added 0.02% to 11,103

KUWAIT

.BKP dropped 0.6% to 7,238

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.2% to 9,992

EGYPT

.EGX30 declined 1.4% to 24,759

BAHRAIN

.BAX lost 0.4% to 1,943

OMAN

.MSX30 was up 0.5% to 4,655

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI added 0.1% to 9,553

DUBAI

.DFMGI lost 0.2% to 4,000

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

